LAKE SILKWORTH — Faye Tenenbaum, 72, of Lake Silkworth, passed Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her devoted family.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the loving daughter of the late Walter J. and Dorothy Price Stegonshek.

Faye was a wonderful, compassionate and inspiring business leader. As a founder and officer of Tenenbaum's Travel, Kingdom Tours and, most recently, New York City Vacations Inc., she was instrumental to their success. Her dedication, hard work and tireless efforts earned her recognition of one of the Top 25 Business Women of Northeastern Pennsylvania, of which she was very proud.

Along with being a brilliant and innovative businesswoman, Faye was an incredible source of light, kindness and support to her entire family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Hall and Suzanne Hillard.

Surviving are her three children, Bethany, William and Jonathan, along with Jonathan's wife, Elizabeth Tenenbaum, and sons Jackson and Brayden; former spouse and business partner, Barry Tenenbaum; sisters Mary Krubitzer, of Nanticoke, Dona Miller, of Shavertown, Dorothy Ostrowski, of Florida; and brother Martin Stegonshek, of Florida.

Faye was best known for her love of family, music and her home, her welcoming smile and warm, positive personality. She will be deeply missed by so many.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, 4115 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

As a celebration of Faye's radiant life, friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Floral tributes may be also sent to the funeral home.