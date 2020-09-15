1/1
Felicia Holmes
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Felicia Holmes, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 8, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Oct. 23, 1978, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Louise Williams Holmes and the late Ray Daniel Holmes.

A 1997 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Felicia earned her associates degree from Bloomsburg University.

Felicia was involved in sales management with Frontier Communications for several years. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to owning and operating the Poplar Inn and more recently, a partnership in Sugar Kraze, a bakery and candy shop.

Felicia will be greatly missed by her son, Joshua Goodwin; mother, Louise Holmes; brother, Ray Holmes Jr.; step-sisters, Diane Harris and Sherry Ann Freeman; nieces and nephews, Aahliya, Ronnie, Shaquana, Javoris, Santoria, Dominique, Tannesha, Dasia, Daquesha, Deonate and Jabar; uncle, Kenneth Mark; aunt, Carolyn Branch; cousins, Gabrielle Branch, Duval Branch, Deandra Mark, Brandon Krout, Ondrell Reddittand; other family and friends.

Celebration of Felicia's Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., in Wilkes-Barre.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Felicia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved