Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicia King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicia King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felicia King Obituary

Felicia Dominique Weidow King, 44, joined her lord and savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with kidney disease on Feb. 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dominick and Tillie Alaimo; father Robert Weidow Sr.; and stepfather Thurman Jones.

Surviving are her beloved and devoted husband Daniel King; mother Phyllis Alaimo Weidow Jones; brother Robert Weidow Jr. and his wife Renee; brother Jeremiyah Jones; sister Shaliyah Jones and her partner Jerry Vitale Jr.; niece and nephews, Mackenzie, Dylan and Robert Weidow III.

In honor of her life there will be a memorial celebration for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that monetary contributions be made to assist with the funeral and memorial expenses. Remaining monies will be donated to Felicia's — the Lupus Foundation of America. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now