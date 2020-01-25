HANOVER TWP. — Felix Tencza, 84, of the Buttonwood section, Hanover Township, died Jan. 21, 2020.

Born to the late Felix Tencza Sr. and Frances Karnoski, Felix was a talented carpenter and member of his local union. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by our mother, Peggy Tencza; brothers Walter, Thomas, Frank; and grandson Sean Bohinski.

Survived by their four children, Donna Houck, Peggy Boucher, Joan Kopeck and Scott Tencza; sister Theresa Webber; brothers Joseph, Edward and Ronald; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After Peggy's passing, he married and was predeceased by Jean Distasio, Syracuse, New York; and great-grandson, David.

Survived by their three children, Carol, Holly and Frank Tencza.

We love you. Rest In Peace.