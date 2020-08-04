1/1
Dr. Filomena C. (Mena) Costantino-Covert
SHAVERTOWN — Dr. Filomena C. Costantino-Covert (Mena), 53, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Covert, who passed away on Aug. 12, 2019; and her parents, Saverio and Eugenia Costantino.

She is survived by her son, Joshua; her stepson, Eric Covert, wife, Chrissy, and their daughter, Ava Ann, of Mountain Top; her sister, Teresa Belles, of Hanover Township; her brother, Patrick Costantino, of Wilkes-Barre; her goddaughter/niece, Sara Belles, of Hanover Township; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Filomena was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre. She graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in 1984; earned a B.S. from Bloomsburg University; earned a M.S. from Marywood University; and earned her Doctor of Education from Temple University in 2008.

Filomena was inspired by educating others. She taught in the math department of Bishop Hafey High School, Hazleton; Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre; Plains Jr. High School, Plains; and James Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. After teaching for several years, she became the Director of Curriculum at the Luzerne County Intermediate Unit.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home or the funeral Mass, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required.

A private Mass will be held on Friday at St. Aloysius at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Wilkes-Barre. The interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville, following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teresa Beles for PA529 College Savings Plan for Joshua. Please make check payable to Teresa Beles.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
