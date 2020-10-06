1/1
Flora Ann (Forlenza) Jordan
HAVRE de GRACE, Md. — Flora Ann (Forlenza) Jordan, of Havre de Grace, Md., passed away at home on Sept. 23, 2020. She was 83.

Mrs. Jordan was born in West Pittston to Albert Anthony Forlenza and Carmela Serino Forlenza. She was the devoted wife of 59 years to Dr. John Joseph Jordan, loving mother of Michael Jordan and his wife Lee, of Drexel Hill, and John Jordan and his wife Laura, of Reisterstown, Md. She was the adored grandmother of Lauren, Katie, Sarah, Madison and Brianna Jordan, and sister of Albert A. Forlenza Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of West Pittston.

Mrs. Jordan graduated from St. John's High School in Pittston. Prior to moving to Havre de Grace, she worked at the Sunday Dispatch in Pittston. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Havre de Grace Art's Commission, and was Past President of the Auxiliary of the National Dental Society. Mrs. Jordan volunteered for Grace Place. She was an avid reader, and always took care of her family. She enjoyed boating and skiing and was an amazing cook.

A Memorial Mass was held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Havre de Grace, Md. Interment was at Mt. Erin Cemetery. Msgr. John Jordan officiated. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Bill Jordan Jr., Albert Forlenza III, Paul Forlenza, Jim O'Connor Jr., John O'Connor, and Brian Lutz.

Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 615 Congress Ave., Havre de Grace, MD 21078 or Grace Place, P.O. Box 371, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be made at www.Zelllmanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
