|
WILKES-BARRE — Florence R. Lucarino Bly (Tootsie), 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 10, 1925, daughter of Alfred Lucarino and Julia Zugarek Lucarino. Florence worked at United Penn Bank prior to her retirement. Her first priority and dedication was always her family.
Florence was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church (St. Andrews Parrish). She was a diehard New York Yankee fan and always looked forward to watching them play. She loved going to bingo and looked forward to her weekly trip to the casino.
Florence loved and adored her family. She was an angel on Earth. She loved and lived life to the fullest enjoyment, with love, patience and kindness. She touched many lives and was loved by all that knew her. She had a smile and a sense of caring that could melt your heart. Florence also had a special love for animals, especially the dogs and cats that she had throughout her life.
She will surely be meeting them all at the Rainbow Bridge. She also loved her cat Oreo and her parrot Malcolm which will be taken care of by her family.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; son Brian; granddaughter Brittany; son-in-law Bolish Bralczyk; brothers Alfred, Arthur, Lawrence, Harold and Chester; and sisters Marie Gibbon, Anna Klinefelter and Dolores Mosko.
Florence will be greatly missed by her daughters, Barbara Bralczyk of Glen Lyon, Jean Caruso and her husband, Brian, of Swoyersville; sons Michael Bly and his wife Donna of Wilkes-Barre and Robert Bly of Wilkes-Barre; sisters Arlene Bly of Larksville and Shirley Savage of Plains Township; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Anna Kaminsky and her husband, Alex of Blytheburn; Renee Lucarino of Wilkes-Barre; and Mary Bly of Ashley.
Florence's entire family is grateful for the loving compassionate care she received from the staff of Residential Home Hospice and extends special thanks to Kathleen Paschke.
Celebration of Florence's life will begin Sunday with family and friends gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there 9 a.m. Monday with a gathering followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Florence's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.