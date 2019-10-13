KINGSTON — Florence Carey, 90, of Kingston and formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Tiffany Court Senior Living Community, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (Whitehouse) Brolley.

She was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1947. For many years, she was a volunteer at the former Nesbitt Hospital of Kingston and Recovery International Support Group. She was a very active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Kingston. Florence along with her late husband, Sheldon, were involved with the Altar Guild and many other activities and groups in the church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Sheldon C. Carey; and a brother, Stanley Brolley.

Surviving are her son, David Carey and his wife, Debbie, of Dallas; and grandchildren, Mallory Emilien and her husband, Wayne, and their son, Evan, of Washington, D.C., and David Carey, of Weehawken, New Jersey.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with the Rev. Paul Metzloff officiating.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 813 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.