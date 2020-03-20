|
HANOVER TWP. — Florence Cook, our precious mother, passed into the arms of the Lord on March 19, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Residence, formerly St. Therese Residence, where she resided for the past three years. She was a longtime resident of the Lee Park section of Hanover Township.
Born June 20, 1928, in Sugar Notch, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Paultanis Domanski.
Our mother was the heart of our family. She was full of compassion and kindness for others and touched the hearts of so many people. She made taking care of a home, children and grandchildren look easy. The grandchildren she helped raise will sadly miss her.
Florence was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Tomcho, and her husband of 48 years, Anthony Cook. A grandson, Christopher Malia; sisters, Celia Sapek, Nora Swortski, Ann Hermann and Josephine Cuper; and brothers, Charles, Edward, Anthony and Leo Domanski, also preceded her in death.
Florence will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jody Malachefski of Hanover Township, and Marie and her husband John Kuzminski of Wilkes-Barre; a son, Anthony and his wife Sherie Cook of Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Michael Malia, Jennifer Wroblewski, John Malachefski, Dan Malachefski, Ashley Morrow, and Robin Montigney; nine great-grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Florence's family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Allied, especially the nursing staff and aides in Whispering Hope, the memory care unit. It was her home away from home.
Florence's family will celebrate her life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Florence's family at www.celebrateherlife.com