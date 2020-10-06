1/1
Florence Eckert-Reina
FORTY FORT — Florence Eckert-Reina journeyed many and varied paths along life's way. Her strength in self-expression took roots in years as a journalist and public speaker. Most recognized for her role in promoting devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, she delighted in travel to Portugal, Spain and France. Her journalism began as a columnist for a biweekly publication.

During Hurricane Agnes, this became the only newspaper still operational, propelling her to reporter and following celebrity stories from Bob Hope to Mother Theresa. She enjoyed many years as a cosmetic consultant for the Boston Store in Wilkes-Barre and then on to hotel management in the Poconos.

Her interests were many and varied from religious all night vigils to dancing the night away with friends who shared her zest for life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Eckert, with whom she shares three children: Mary Anne (Albin) Susek, Thomas (Sharee) Eckert, and Carol (David) Burawski.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Amy Burawski, Matthew Burawski, Karen (Jeffery) Kile, Michael (Kristen) Susek and Cathy (Mark) Doknovitch, and six great-grandchildren.

Florence was blessed with a second marriage to her devoted Marine, Charles Reina, to continue life journey to her final day, surrounded by his constant love and eternal commitment.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where Charles and Florence were members.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send the family an online condolence, please visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
