CARLISLE — Florence I. Austin, 98, of Carlisle, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William R. Austin, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Church of God Home, Carlisle.

Florence retired as an executive secretary with the Dept. of Interior in Wilkes-Barre after 38 years of service.

She was a member of the Luzerne United Methodist Church and also the Jonestown United Methodist Church in Orangeville.

Florence is survived by her loving niece, Alice R. Franklin and her husband, Jay, of Carlisle, two great-nieces, Sara Franklin and her fiancé, Jason Owens, Allegra M. Juday and her husband, Richard and her great-great-nephew, Ricky.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Chapel of the Church of God Home, 801 N. Hanover St., Carlisle. Officiating will be the Rev. Bruce Fensterbush and Rev. Bradley Moore. There will be a visitation at the Chapel from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Florence requested that memorial contributions be made to Luzerne United Methodist Church, 446 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709, or to the Jonestown United Methodist Church, 133 Bendertown Road, Orangeville, PA 17859.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.

