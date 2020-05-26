Florence "Flossie" Jablowski
HANOVER TWP. — Florence "Flossie" Jablowski, of Hanover Township, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born on April 19, 1935, in Pringle, Flossie was the daughter of Joseph and Edith Dorang Kachurick. Flossie operated a beauty salon continuously for more than 56 years, and was one of the longest serving beauticians in Wyoming Valley. A devoted parishioner of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary, she volunteered at numerous festivals and special events. Flossie touched so many lives through her limitless devotion to her friends, her faith and her family. Flossie was a devoted wife to the late John Jablowski Sr., and is survived by brother, Joseph Kachurick and wife, Geraldine; son, John Jablowski Jr., and wife, Barbara; and son, Scott. Flossie was the proud grandmother of Anastasia Jablowski, John Jablowski III; and Louis Jablowski; great-grandson, Damian Laton and brother-in-law, Stanley Jablowski and his wife, Doris. A limited family service will be held at the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., on Thursday, May 28. A celebration of life will be set for this coming summer. Visit www.lehmanfuneralhome.com to view her full obituary, or to leave the family an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.

Published in Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
