HANOVER TWP. — Florence "Flossie" K. Lohman, 88, of Hanover Township, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at home.

Born Aug. 2, 1931, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Kaczorowski and Mary Fraunsiak Kaczorowski. She was a graduate of Hanover Township High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. Flossie was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Township. In past years, she was very active with the parish bazaars and other church functions.

Flossie was retired from the Hanover Township Board of Commissioners and previously worked for the Hanover Township School District. She was the first woman to be elected as a Hanover Township Commissioner, serving from 2000 to 2004.

She was an avid bowler, having been elected to the Wyoming Valley Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame for her excellence in the sport as well as her administrative skills.

Flossie was very active in the Polish Union of U.S.A., having served on many committees and was a delegate to many conventions. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Lohman; brother Joseph Drake; and sisters Victoria Laibinis, Laura Michalski, Frances Janus, Jean Pisarcik and Helen Kaczorowski.

Surviving are her brother, the Rev. Edward Kaczorowski, of Wilmington, Del.; best friend and caregiver, Charlotte L. Androckitis, of Hanover Township; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Flossie's family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to all of Flossie's caregivers through the many years of her illness, but especially to Jo, Linda, Lorraine and Barbara, who gave her their special extended care and affection to make her last days very comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, in Flossie's memory.

