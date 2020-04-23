Florence Keplinger dies at 86-years-old and one day, April 21, 2020.

Florence Carr Keplinger was "one of the Carr girls," born on April 19, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre. She was the second of five children born to Thomas "Chinkie" Carr and Stella Carr. Florence was the oldest of three girls, and is preceded in death by Ruth Anne Kirkutis and Marcella Bleich, and by her younger brother, John Carr. Her elder brother, Tom Carr, lives in Erie, and is a retired teacher.

Florence grew up on Franklin Street, a child of the Depression. There was not a pair of pants she could not mend nor a sliver of soap she did not shove into a bottle to be reborn as hand sanitizer. She was very clean.

Florence graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in 1952, and was active in reunion planning. After high school, Florence went on to work at Social Security where she was a key punch girl, until a neck injury sidelined her key punching career. She then switched to bookkeeping.

Florence married John Keplinger, a local engineer and moved to Mountain Top, where she resided for 52 years, 45 in the same house, at 16 Glendale Drive. John preceded her in death.

Florence lost 90% of her hearing in her right ear, and 50% in her left ear at the age of nine due to scarlet fever. Yet, she operated in a hearing world without acknowledging her disability, let alone allowing it to slow her down. Florence worked as a real estate agent for 40 years, with rave customer reviews. Florence was with Smith Hourigan for at least 33 years, and her favorite saying was "clean and tidy always sells." She was a cross between Doris Day and George S. Patton.

Florence was an active member of St. Jude's parish in Mountain Top, and a big fan of the Virgin Mary. She said her rosary daily, and was always willing to lend a prayer to those in need.

Florence was an avid reader of self-help books and a devoted watcher of the Lifetime Channel. Florence dearly loved her dog, Anna, who was her constant companion for 20 years, and who preceded her in death.

Florence died one day after her 86 birthday, without warning.

In addition to a host of extended family all over the country, Florence is survived by her grandson, Caleb, her daughter, Carolyn, and her son-in-law, Kip Kuduk, who have been inundated by calls from shocked family and friends.

Florence was a beloved woman. "Remember George, no man is a failure who has friends." — Clarence, "It's a Wonderful Life."

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Florence is in the care of the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.