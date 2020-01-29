Sister Florence Marcin, (formerly Sister M. Hilary), died on Jan. 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Center, Danville.

She was born on April 11, 1926, in Swoyersville, the daughter of John and Mary (Olejnik) Marcin.

She graduated from Holy Trinity School and Swoyersville High School after which she entered the Novitiate of the Sisters of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Danville on Jan. 9, 1944. She was received as a novice with the name Sr. M. Hilary on Aug. 16, 1944 of that year. Sister was professed on Aug. 13, 1946.

Sister received a bachelor of science in education from Marywood College (now University), an master of science in education (English) from DePaul University, Chicago, Illinois, and a bachelor of science in Nursing from Cornell University. She also studied remedial reading at Bloomsburg University.

Her first teaching assignment was in the primary grades in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Bridgeport, Connecticut and Charleston, South Carolina. Later she taught grades four, five, six, seven and eight in Charleston, South Carolina, Philadelphia and Phoenixville, and Chicago. During those years she served as superior and principal for six years.

After receiving her R.N., Sister spent the rest of her life in ministry as a nurse at Maria Joseph and Maria Hall. Later she worked in medical records and performed clerical duties before embarking on the ministry of prayer and hospitality at Maria Hall in her later years.

Sister Florence is survived by her brothers Vincent, Mark and their spouses and a sister Ann Therese and her husband and numerous nieces and nephews.

The arrival of the body followed by a recitation of the Rosary will occur at 10 a.m. and the wake service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Maria Hall. The Mass of Christian Burial is at 1:30 p.m. at Maria Hall followed by burial in the Sisters' cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. in Danville.