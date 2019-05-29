PRINGLE — Florence (Terri) Olson, 67, of Pringle, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, surrounded by her family after courageously battling breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Olson; father, Romolo Morelli; and mother, Edna Morelli.

She will be sadly missed by daughters, Joelle Morelli, of Pringle, Carolyn Boedecker, of Kingston; and son, Andrew and his wife, Lauren Olson, of Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Samantha Dermody, Kristine Pulver, James M. Kimmel, Robert Boedecker, Andrea Boedecker, Ryan Boedecker, Morgan Boedecker, and Olivia Olson; brother, Martin Barthold and Edward Barthold, of Dickson City; sisters, Maryann Mecca, of Throop, and Irene Brozoski, of Scranton; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Jake and Coco.

Florence enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing and hunting and was a very passionate Bingo player.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

A very special thank you to all the nurses and hospital staff at Geisinger for the compassion and care that was given to her and her family.