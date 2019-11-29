STILLWATER — Florence Ann (Paisley) Petroski, 59, of Stillwater, died on Nov. 28, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 22, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Garvin and Gladys Paisley.

She is survived by three children, Kevin and Jeffery Ruckle and Brian Robbins. She loved her children with all her heart and soul and was so proud of her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ruckle, Caleb Coffey, Chris Robbins and Ellie Robbins.

Florence leaves behind five siblings, Darlene Grosz, Cynthia Errigo, Betty Blazick, Doris Shaw and Gary Paisley. She has many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Travis; and brothers Garvin and Gene.

Florence had an unconditional love for her dog, Candy and her grandkitties. She had a kinship with all animals. She was a great artist and loved photography. She had a zest for the humor in life and this came through in her personality. She always put a smile on our faces and laughter in our hearts with her antics. She treasured family and always went the extra mile to maintain a relationship with extended family members. She was loved and will be missed but we know she is now with her son, parents and brothers.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her son, Jeffery Ruckle, 36 Oregon St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, to assist the family with Florence's final expenses.