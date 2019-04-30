MOUNTAIN TOP — Florence Roman, 98, of Mountain Top, died peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2019, with her loving family around her. She had been living at the Life Care Center of Sarasota, Fla. She spent most of her life in the Mountain Top area and was a devoted member of the St. Jude's Parish. Florence was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and for many years was an adorer of the Blessed Sacrament.

Florence was a loving mother to her children, Mary, Pete (Leslie) and Rose (Jim); and a loving and beloved grandmother to her grandchildren, Greg, Lea, A.J., Kristi and Jason. She loved and cared for her great-grandchildren, Mya, Ayla and Tyra, along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Nellie Safko.

Florence enjoyed traveling and spent the last three years in the Sarasota area to be closer to her daughter. Nana had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.

She was the wife of the late Peter Roman and the daughter of Constance and John Tanski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.