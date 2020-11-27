Florence 'Flossie' Shovlin, 83, of East End, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley due to complications from COVID-19.

Born Sept. 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Andrew Shedlock, Wilkes-Barre. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Spagnola and siblings, Annie Shedlock, Marian Totino, Delores Haggerty, Andrew (Mike) Shedlock, Thomas Shedlock, Patricia Rock, Michael (Buddy) Shedlock, George Shedlock and Eleanor Shedlock.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart, James Shovlin, of East End; daughter, Jennifer Naugle and her husband, Kevin; son, Randy 'Bo' Shovlin and his wife, Concetta; sister, Helen McDonald; brothers, Joseph Shedlock and Daniel Shedlock; grandchildren, Nicole Marconi and husband, Jason, Alycia Fletcher and husband, Billy, Kyle and Keera Naugle and Mackenzie and McKenna Shovlin; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Maxwell, Quinn and Bennett.

Florence was a graduate of Coughlin High School, 1955, and during her tenure, was a member of the orchestra where she played the violin. After graduation, she was employed at Neisner's Department Store, followed by a cigar factory and belt factory, before leaving employment to be a stay at home mom.

Since her marriage to Jim on Oct. 4, 1958, Florence lived for her family. She was very involved in the school her children attended being an active member of the P.T.A. and even serving as President. Later she worked for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District within cafeteria and food services. Once their children had grown, Flossie and Jim loved to take long road trips. They especially enjoyed visiting Maine and Lake George and she loved the ocean, especially at Cape May.

Flossie truly dedicated herself and her time to her family. She loved hosting all the holiday gatherings for everyone and her feasts were always above and beyond. She started many holiday traditions that the family still carry to this day, especially dinner menu items. In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, being Grandma aka Gram, was something Flossie lived for. She took care of all her grandchildren and spoiled them even more.

She did everything from babysitting full time, to school & CCD drop offs, to shopping for holiday dresses for the girls, and of course having all the best snacks, cereals and ice cream at all times. She then had a whole new crew to spoil when her great-grandchildren arrived. All four great-grandchildren love their gram, aka gram gram, as much as she loved having them.

A private viewing will be held for immediate family at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, followed by cremation services following Florence's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation, or The Gardens at East Mountain (Wilkes-Barre) Alzheimer's Unit, 101 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, 18701.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.