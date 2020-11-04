1/1
Florence "Flo" Zeske
KINGSTON — Florence "Flo" Zeske, 73, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 6, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lois (Whitebread) Zerfoss. She retired from the former Golden Living East Mountain Manor, where she worked for many years as a LPN.

Flo enjoyed doing crafts and decorating her home, which she would change for each season. She was also an avid gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Lawrence J. Zeske, Sr., who passed away Feb. 25, 2009.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, William L. "Billy" Bruch and his wife, Linda, of Kingston; sisters, Glenda Prideaux, of Palmerton and Lois Scott, of Mountain Top; a brother, Frank Zerfoss, of Wilkes-Barre; her best friends, Diane, Roxanne, Stacey and Jackie; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Flo's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences may be sent at Kniffenfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, N.Y., 10598.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
