LARKSVILLE — Frances B. Mack, 94, of Larksville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, in Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

Born Aug. 23, 1925, in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Shimborsky. Frances was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

In past years, she had been a volunteer with the annual parish bazaars. She had been employed for many years at the King's College cafeteria.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Mack Sr.; son, Joseph J. Mack Jr.; son-in-law, John Shafer; brother, Joseph Shimborsky; sisters, Mary Shimborsky, Anna Bauer, Helen Scott and Josephine Jasinski; and a nephew, Eugene Bauer.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Debbie Shafer; granddaughter, Marijo Mack; daughter-in-law, Mary Mack, all of Larksville; nieces and nephews, John and Maryjo Scott, and Charles and Ruth Bauer; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Private services and a private Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas. Arrangements are by the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Frances' family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Wilkes Barre General Hospital Emergency Room, the 2nd and 5th floors staff and Compassionate Care Hospice for their care and compassion.

