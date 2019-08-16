WYOMING — Frances C. White, 94, of Wyoming and Exeter, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township.

Born Jan. 3, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank H. Thornton and Winnifred (Harrity) Thornton, formerly of Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of E.R. Myers High School, Class of 1942, and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She was married to the late Stewart F. White for 57 years. They moved to Shippensburg from 1971 to 1991 and returned to Wyoming in 1991. Frances worked for Wendy Dress in Wilkes-Barre and retired from The Grief Co. of Shippensburg. She was a life auxiliary member of the VFW Post 6168, Shippensburg, and was an active member. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Frances loved to crochet and loved to show her work at craft shows.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Stewart; sisters Margaret Pascoe and Mary Dodson; brothers William J. Thornton and Lawrence Thornton; and son-in-law Roger Orlandini.

She is survived by four children whom she loved, Carole Ann Kuhar and her husband, John, of Shavertown, Connie Orlandini, of West Wyoming, Thomas M. White and his wife, Vicky, of Shippensburg, and William S. White and his wife, Kathy, of Ferndale, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak as celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, 209 Roberts Rd., Pittston, PA 18640.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Sacred Heart Hospice and Wesley Village Nursing Home for their outstanding care they gave to our mom.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.