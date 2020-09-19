BENTON — Frances J. "Fran" (Foote) Pace, 76, of rural Benton (Sugarloaf Township), died Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she had been a patient since Monday.

Born May 20, 1944, in Endicott, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Glenn R. and Evelyn (Slater) Foote. She and her husband, Lawrence A. "Larry" Pace, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23.

Fran attended schools in Wilkes-Barre and was later employed by Viking Products in Enfield, Conn., until her retirement.

She was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Her hobbies included traveling, gardening and entertaining. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was known for her cooking, baking and catering events with her home cooking. She especially cherished the time that she spent with her children, grandchildren and her beloved pet, Bella.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, Larry, are her six children: Judy Canouse (Judd), of Stillwater; Linda Keefer (Kevin), of Stillwater; Pattie Litzenberger (Doug Lang), of Benton; Joann Bousquet, of Windsor Locks, Conn.; Michelle Pace (Stacey), of Torrington, Conn.; Larry A. Pace Jr., of Windsor Locks, Conn.; eight grandchildren: Mary Jaffin, Ashley Bousquet, Jacob Evans, Kelsey Evans, Kyle Keefer, Samuel Bousquet, Bailey Bousquet and Lucas Rushlow; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The last member of her immediate family, along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn R. Foote Jr., and by a sister, Grace E. Kester.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the McMichael Funeral Home Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton (State Route 487). Father Olusola Adewole of Christ the King Catholic Church, Benton, will officiate. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Huntington Mills. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMichael's in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Resource Center, P. O. Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, or to a No-Kill Animal Shelter of your choice.

