|
WILKES-BARRE — Frances L. Petrella, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her sister, Anne, by her side and surrounded with love from family and her dedicated caregivers. She is now with her parents; aunts Mary and Edith Fino; and sister Eleanor Silic; brother John Petrella; brother-in-law Steve Ellis; and her beloved Dr. Nelson Weiser.
Born July 2, 1922, Fran, or Aunt Fran as many knew her, was the daughter of the late Andrew and Angelina Petrella. She was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1940, and College Misericordia, Class of 1957, earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing. After training in New York, Fran spent her entire career of 50 years at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilkes-Barre rarely if ever missing a work day. Fran was a true Florence Nightingale nurse, struggling only when asked to stop wearing her nursing cap. As her niece Judy Ellis is fond of saying, "On the Eighth day God created nurses in the image of our precious Aunt Fran."
To all who knew Fran she was the very symbol of the Greatest Generation, putting others before herself and generous beyond words. Somehow, and just when you needed it most, a check would show up in the mail. A sweeter or more giving person you will not find. They just don't make them like her anymore.
Most importantly to her many nieces and nephews, Aunt Fran was a second mother insuring they never missed any important events or vacations. How lucky they feel to have had her blessings.
To all Fran's caregivers, to Dr. Eva Lange and Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia, our deepest gratitude from Fran's family who know she survived the past three years not only from their excellent care but from the love and compassion offered her daily, just as she provided to her VA patients.
The only pain she ever caused was when she left us.
Fran is survived by her sister, Anne Ellis; and 18 nieces and nephews including 5 great-nieces and great-nephews; 4 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews whom she loved dearly.
Relatives and friends may call on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church on Friday morning.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Township.
Memorial donation, if desired, may be made to Misericordia University Advancement Dept.. 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612, in memory of Frances L. Petrella.