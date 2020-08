NORTHUMBERLAND — Frances M. Cundiff, 92, of Northumberland, formerly of Orangeville, died Aug. 17, 2020. An outdoor funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Sunshine Full Gospel Church, 513 Sunshine Road, Shickshinny. Viewing and visitation hours will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.