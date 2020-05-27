WILKES-BARRE — Frances Miscavage, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Plymouth, a daughter of the late Walter and Lottie Arbchesky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Miscavage, in 2013. Due to the current restrictions, private funeral services will be held, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.