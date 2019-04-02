JENKINS TWP. — Frances R. Mazeikas, RN, 84, of Jenkins Township, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Inkerman, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Drangutis Mazeikas. She was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre. Fran served her country for 22 years in the United States Air Force Reserve, attaining the rank of Major.

Fran worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She started her career at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and later worked at the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Frances is a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and was a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Pittston.

Surviving is her sister, Constance "Connie" Lahart, of Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Tony and Mike Mazeikas; and sisters Margaret Stepanski and Helen Cundelan.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Military services will be conducted by the Air Force.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family at St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

