Francesca T. Meyers (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francesca T. Meyers.
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home
1044 Wyoming Ave.
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home
1044 Wyoming Ave.
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SWOYERSVILLE — Francesca T. Meyers, 71, of Chestnut Street, Swoyersville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Onofrio Perzia and Antonina Chiazza Perzia. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and resided in Swoyersville for her entire life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Rosa Sciabica, Marianne Perzia and Maria Rembis; and brothers Stefano, Gaetano, Filippo and Giuseppe.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Clark R. Meyers; daughters Christine Meyers-Phillips, of Lancaster, and Carol Dubia and her husband, Michael, of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers Antonio Perzia, of Luzerne, and Michael Perzia, of Swoyersville; and four grandchildren.

A funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the or The Shepard's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.