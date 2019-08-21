SWOYERSVILLE — Francesca T. Meyers, 71, of Chestnut Street, Swoyersville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born May 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Onofrio Perzia and Antonina Chiazza Perzia. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and resided in Swoyersville for her entire life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Rosa Sciabica, Marianne Perzia and Maria Rembis; and brothers Stefano, Gaetano, Filippo and Giuseppe.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Clark R. Meyers; daughters Christine Meyers-Phillips, of Lancaster, and Carol Dubia and her husband, Michael, of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers Antonio Perzia, of Luzerne, and Michael Perzia, of Swoyersville; and four grandchildren.

A funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the or The Shepard's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.