Francis Daniel "Butch" Loughnane
HANOVER TWP. — Francis Daniel "Butch" Loughnane, of the Newtown section of Hanover Township, died April 21, 2020. Butch is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Krzywicki Loughnane. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A public memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.

Published in Times Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
