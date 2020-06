PITTSTON — Francis J. "Buddy" Boylan, 68, of Pittston, died June 11, 2020. Buddy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail (Bleyer) Boylan. Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.