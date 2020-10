MOUNTAIN TOP — Francis J. "Skip" Giampietro, 84, of Mountain Top, died Oct. 12, 2020. His wife is the former Edith Farley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Masks are required at church. Please practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.