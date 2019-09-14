Dr. Francis J. Michelini, known as "Dr. Mike" to generations of former students and professional colleagues, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.

Born Nov. 9, 1925, in Clifton, N.J., his college years at Seton Hall College were interrupted by his Army Air Corps military service during World War II. Following his discharge, he returned to Seton Hall, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He then earned his Master of Science degree in biology from the University of Delaware, and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in biological sciences from the University of Pennsylvania.

He began his career in teaching and research at Wilkes College as a faculty member in the biology department; spent the 1962-63 year in Washington at the National Science Foundation and returned to Wilkes in 1963 as professor of biology and academic dean. In 1970, he became the second president of Wilkes College and was serving in that capacity during the devastating flooding by Hurricane Agnes, which inundated 58 buildings of the college campus.

Following recovery from that disaster, he was asked to serve as president of the Commission for Independent Colleges and Universities. This organization represented 80 Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Universities. His professional representation of the colleges was recognized by numerous awards from his colleagues and seven honorary degrees from various colleges and universities. Since 1992, the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania awards the "Francis J. Michelini Award for Outstanding Service" to individuals who have distinguished records of service to higher education in the Commonwealth. In 2013, Wilkes University celebrated Dr. Michelini's legacy by dedicating the "Michelini Greenhouse" at Wilkes University Cohen Science Center and in 2015, dedicated the Honor Student Residence Hall the "Dr. Francis J. Michelini Hall."

During the 1970s, Dr. Mike was appointed by Gov. Shapp to serve as a member of the Governor's Science Advisory Committee and as a member of the Pennsylvania Science and Engineering Foundation. In 1995, he was appointed by Gov. Ridge to the State Board of Education; appointed by Gov. Schweiker as Chair of the Council of Higher Education in 2002; and reappointed in April 2008 by Gov. Rendell to a term ending in 2012.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Anne Marie (Sterner) Michelini; a brother, August; and a sister, Lucia.

He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Hardiman, Lisa Spengler and Lucia Michelini; grandchildren Erin Crank and husband Brent, Steven Hardiman and wife Kyla, and Elizabeth and Jeffrey Spengler; and great-grandchildren Emmett and Emerson Hardiman Crank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wilkes University Archives in memory of Dr. Michelini. Donations may be sent to Office of Advancement Wilkes University, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766, or online by visiting www.wilkes.edu/give.

