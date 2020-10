Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — Francis J. Norkunas, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 16, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Calling hours are private. Funeral arrangements are by Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store