McLEAN, Va. — Francis Joseph Boyle was born on Oct. 24, 1938, in Nanticoke, to Joseph F. Boyle and Elizabeth (Bette) Krupa Boyle. He passed away at 81 on April 5, 2020, of natural causes in McLean, Va.

"Frank," as he was called by many, graduated from St. Mary's High School in Nanticoke and attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Seton Hall University before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He traveled extensively with the Air Force and earned his master's degree in Electrical Engineering at Michigan State University. After 20 years in the Air Force, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. LTC Boyle went on to successful careers at IBM and then Lockheed-Martin. He was instrumental in opening their first office in Warsaw, Poland before retiring in McLean, Va.

Frank enjoyed lively conversation, a good meal and in his prime, many ski vacations and other trips with family and friends. Frank is survived by his brother, Joseph F. Boyle Jr., of Nanticoke, as well as three children and their spouses: Tim Boyle (wife Rachel) of San Diego, Calif.; Kathleen Hopkins (husband Case) of University Park, Texas; and Anne Gagne (husband Pierre) of Kensington, Md. "Papa Frank" also leaves four grandchildren, Matt Hopkins, Spencer Hopkins, Sarah Gagne, and Camille Gagne as well as a few dear friends and many relatives. Frank was predeceased by his parents and his beloved dog, Sean.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be directed to any of the following: King's College, Wilkes-Barre; Humane Society of Fairfax County, Va., or the .