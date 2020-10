Or Copy this URL to Share

PLAINS TWP. — Francis Lee Rush, 58, of Plains Township, died Oct. 8, 2020. Memorial visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc, 55 Stark St., Plains. Funeral Service will begin 8 p.m.



