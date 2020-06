Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON TWP. — Francis M. McDonald, 80, of Pittston Township, died June 26, 2020. Services will be 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Township. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition.



