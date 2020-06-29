Francis M. McDonald
1939 - 2020
PITTSTON TWP. — Francis M. McDonald, 80, of Pittston Township, passed away at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born Nov. 8, 1939, in Duryea, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Boles) McDonald.

Frances attended Pittston schools. During his younger days, he worked for Ferrara Construction as a carpenter and at Mt. Carmel Cemetery as a caretaker. Frances was a firefighter for over 50 years. He was active in Eagle Hose Co. 20, Pittston, and a staple at the Pittston Township Fire Department. His pride and joy no matter where he lived was his garden. More recently he enjoyed spending time with his step-grandchildren in his garden.

In addition to his parents, Frances was preceded in death by sister, Joanie Cunrad, and brothers, Jerry, Michael and Arthur McDonald.

Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Charlotte (Angelella) McDonald, of Pittston Township, sister, Mary Ann Gallagher, of Pittston, step son, Ernie Angelella and wife Mary Louise, of Exeter, step daughter, Lena Angelella, of Pittston Township, along with two step grandchildren, Grace and John Angelella. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Guy Fasciana and his staff, the team at Compassionate Care Hospice, along with the Pittston Township Fire Dept., Police Dept., and Ambulance for the excellent care and compassion they showed to both Francis and his family.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

A blessing service will follow calling hours at noon.

Interment will be held at the family's convenience.

Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask and honor the ongoing social distancing guidelines. Depending on the number of those attending, we may limit the number of people in the facility at one time. Please be patient and courteous to others by paying your respects in a timely fashion.

For further information or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 29, 2020
It was a real pleasure knowing you, you always had a kind word for me , you will be truly missed.
Victoria Kostiak
Friend
June 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He was such a sweet man. R. I. P. Francis.
Nancy Smith
Friend
June 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers to you and your family
Bill Alaimo
Friend
June 27, 2020
He was the BEST neighbor we ever had in Highland Hills . We loved kidding with him and always bought his tickets for the fireman's bazaar in Pittston Township-he would knock at your door and say "how many are you buying ?"
Beth and Mike OBoyle
Neighbor
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
