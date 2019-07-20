WILKES-BARRE — Francis "Frank" M. Slivinski, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 18, 1947, and was the son of the late Teofil and Mary Cherpak Slivinski.

Francis attended Wilkes-Barre school district and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was self-employed as a contractor in the Wyoming Valley and later retired from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in 2017. Francis was a devout Catholic. He was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting and fishing. Francis was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Charles Slivinski and sisters Marybeth Warnick and Michelle Maloney.

Francis is survived by sons Michael Francis Slivinski, Matthew Slivinski, Peter Kelly, Eric Kelly, Michael Dion Slivinski and Dwayne Slivinski, and their spouses; daughter Amber Kelly and her spouse; brothers Theodore, Walter and Stephen Slivinski and Nick Sliwinski, and all of their spouses; devoted godson, Gene; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Riverside Café, 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services, 437 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.