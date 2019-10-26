DALLAS — Francis N. Fry, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas. He was 91 years old.

Born on Sept. 7, 1928, to William Brooks and Gladys Barto Fry in Altoona, Mr. Fry grew up on his family farm in Rock Springs. His State College High School yearbook senior write-up said, "Always surrounded by a group of laughing friends, Fry is one of our future farmers." Although he never lost his love of all things farming and was indeed surrounded by laughing friends throughout his life, Fry chose a different path.

After high school, he took a job at The Nittany Lion Inn on the campus of the Pennsylvania State University. Encouraged and mentored by the Inn's manager, he studied in Penn State's School of Hospitality Management and graduated in 1950 with a degree in hotel and restaurant administration. He began a very successful career in food service soon after graduation when he joined Howard Johnson's, managing their new restaurants as they opened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In 1954, he was hired to manage the food departments for Fowler, Dick and Walker, The Boston Store in Wilkes-Barre and moved his family to the Back Mountain area, where he and his beloved wife, Lois, raised their five children.

Frank's passions were his family foremost, Penn State, Dallas High School athletics, where he cheered his children and grandchildren, his friends and his church. During his food service career, Frank was active in the Pennsylvania Restaurant Association and served in statewide office from 1965 to 1966. He belonged to Wilkes-Barre's YMCA well into his 80s and was paddleball champion in his age group in 1968. From the time he and Lois arrived in the Wyoming Valley area, the Frys were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, where Frank served as a deacon and an elder. In 1973, he began a second successful 20-year career as a county club manager, beginning with Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas, followed by Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf and finally Wyoming Valley Country Club in Wilkes-Barre. Weary of working holidays, he had a third career in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing and only recently completely retired from Monk Heating and Air Conditioning in Dallas.

In June 1948, during his sophomore year in college, Francis married Lois Eleanor Saxion, of State College. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by their family in June 2018. Recalling his farm roots in a talk at the celebration, he looked out at the audience that included his five children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and complimented himself on "a good crop."

Frank is survived by Lois; his sons, Scott (Mary) and Mac (Colleen); and his daughters, Robin Cummins (Dwight), Holly Monk (Dan) and Gerri Brennan (Tim).

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Wilford Fry, of State College; and younger sister, Sarah Dreibelbis, of Warrior's Mark.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Zanicky officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.