Francis S. Carrozza
JENKINS TWP. — Francis S. Carrozza, 88, of Jenkins Township, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Born in West Pittston, the son of the late Pietro and Amelia Pepe Carrozza. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School and a member of Corpus Christi Parish in West Pittston. Francis worked for Keller Industries and in 1972, opened his own company called Interstate Building Products. He loved to travel with his wife, Mary, all around the world, and they both enjoyed cruises. Francis was a former member of the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre. He was a major donor to Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke, where a building was named in their honor, and is called the Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, RN Health Sciences Center. He also established a scholarship for students entering the nursing program as his wife, Mary, was a registered nurse. Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2013, brother, Peter Carrozza, sisters, Anita Williams, Genevieve Keating, and Betty Cooper. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in West Pittston Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston.

Published in Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
