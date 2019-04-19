COOKSTOWN, N.J. — Francis "Frank" S. Wagner, 93, of Cookstown, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J.

He was born in Exeter to the late John and Margaret Wagner on June 19, 1925. After graduating high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country during World War II. While in the military, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree in economics. After his retirement from the Air Force in 1973, Frank went to work as an administratior for the Social Security Office in Mount Holly for several years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and many veterans' organizations. Frank was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandtather and friend who will be deeply missed.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Wager (nee Tomshaw). He leaves behind his adored wife of more than 60 years, Maria L. Wagner (nee Jimenez-Cano), of Cookstown; his two sons, Francis "Paco" Wagner, of Cookstown, and James Wagner and wife Jill, of Tinton Falls; his daughter, Maria D. Watson and husband Joseph, of Bowie, Md.; his sister, Bernadine Wager, of Scranton; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday, April 22, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tilghman Funeral Home, located at 52 Main St., New Egpyt, NJ 08533. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.