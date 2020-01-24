HANOVER TWP. — Francis James Scanlon, 86, Hanover Township, passed into eternal life on Jan. 23, 2020.

Born Oct. 14, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, Frank was the son of James and Margaret (McEvoy) Scanlon. He was a graduate of King's College, Class of 1955. He worked in sales throughout his life, making many lifelong friends along the way.

Frank loved breakfasts and lunches with his buddies, attending numerous sporting events and banquets and rooting for his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, but most of all he loved the time he spent with his family, whether at home, Rhode Island or at the Jersey Shore. Frank was a communicant at the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception where he served his faith as a Eucharistic minister.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elizabeth; and his grandson, John Michael Scanlon.

Frank will be greatly missed by two sisters, Peggy Ann Malkemes and Catherine Jones; his devoted wife of 64 years Alice (Larkin); his three children, Patrick (Chip) and his wife Jamye, Lynn and Kevin and his wife, Corinne; his grandchildren; Thomas and his wife Katie, Elizabeth and her husband Abe Strasser, Hideki, Anna Marie and Michael; as well as four great-grandchildren Thomas, Evelyn, Emily and Mairead. He will be remembered as "Pop Pop," a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Frank's entire family is thankful for the compassionate care received from the staff of Birchwood Nursing Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Celebration of Frank's life will begin Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with visitation 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with an 8:30 a.m. gathering Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Frank's family at www.celebratehislife.com.