Francis T. Klinges
1927 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Francis T. Klinges, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home.

Born on Oct. 24, 1927, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Mulherin) Klinges. Francis served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy, during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley. He was a mechanical engineer for Martin and Rogers, prior to retirement. Francis was a member and lector of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Wilkes-Barre. Being an avid runner, he completed 11 marathons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brothers, John "Jack," Andrew and Eugene "Kiki" and infant sister, Mary Theresa.

He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Kathleen (Munley) Klinges; children, Dr. Joseph and his wife, Mary, of Malvern; Terry Wells and her husband, Craig, of Parrish, Fla.; Timothy and his wife, Elise, of Wilkes-Barre; Kathy Chuzas and her husband, Daniel, of Harding; Mark and his wife, Lori, of Plains Township; Kevin, of Wilkes-Barre; Kerry and his wife, Anne, of Dallas; Beth Ann Chmiola and her husband, James, of Plains Township; Gary and his wife, Kelli, of Harding; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Maureen Hudack, of Buck Township.

Private graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProLife, 31 Hanover Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Hogan
