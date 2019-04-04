WILKES-BARRE — Francis Ungvarsky, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Banas Ungvarsky.

He was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, University of Niagara and King's College. He was employed for many years as a first-grade teacher by the Bristol Pa. School District. He also served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.

Francis loved to travel, not only with family but with friends. He always traveled with his friends, Vince, Pat and Bobbie. He also loved to travel with his godson, Joe. They all loved going to the beach, especially Long Beach Island and Atlantic City.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Ungvarsky, and sisters, Emily James, Anna Ungvarsky, Rita Ungvarsky and Andrena Borick.

Francis is survived by his nephew, Joseph Borick and his wife, Brenda; godson, Joseph Borick; brother-in-law, Richard Borick, all of Plains Township; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a .

Arrangements are by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston.