SWOYERSVILLE — Frank A. Saporito, 78, of Swoyersville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Larchmont, New York, a son of the late Alphonse R. and Jean Skola Saporito. He was a 1959 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School and was an Air Force veteran, serving at Andrews Air Force Base. He was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot and also as a journeyman electrician. Frank served as the club steward for both the Kingston Post 283 and Kingston American Legion Post 395 and was a member of Swoyersville American Legion Post 644. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Saporito, Helen Neylon, Phyllis Friedman, Diane Faux, Veronica Tonart.

Surviving are his children, Frank Saporito Jr and his fiancée, Lisa Kriedler, Swoyersville, Nicolette Shaw and her fiancé, Jimmy Ali, Boyton Beach, Florida, Cindy Tapia and her husband, Lou, Kingston, Nancy Foy, Dearfield Beach, Florida; grandchildren Dominick, Ryan, Jacob, Samuel, Maxwell, Louis, Jason, Chelsea, Brittany, Jamie; great-grandchildren Haley, Kaitlyn, Reina, Wyatt; sisters JoAnne Thomas and her husband David, Gloria Jean Chase, Barbara Collum and her husband James, Judy Baker; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Condolences can be sent to: www.maher-collins.com.