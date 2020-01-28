TUNKHANNOCK — Frank Bohenek, 85, Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 18, 2020.

Born in Lackawanna County he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Koscuik Bohenek.

Frank was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Tunkhannock.

He could be seen weekly on WVIA Saturday Night Polka Party dancing with partners. He was also an active member of the Big Band Society of NEPA.

Frank was preceded in death by his son, John Griffiths; sister Mary Ann Kulick.

He was survived by son James Griffiths; daughter Heather Bohenek; sister Gert Billings and husband Jim of Lake Winola; eight grandchildren including John Griffiths Jr. and Nicole Griffiths with whom he has a particularly close relationship.

Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

