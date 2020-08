HANOVER TWP. — Frank "Sam" Cembrock, 86, of Hanover Township, died Aug. 21, 2020. Family and friends are invited to call 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.