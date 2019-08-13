|
EXETER — Frank Grigalonis, 69, of Exeter, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Viola Tomassetti Grigalonis. Frank was a 1967 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and went on to college and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Michael, in 1978.
Surviving are an aunt and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, celebrated by Frank's cousin, the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor.
Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019