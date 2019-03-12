WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Frank J. Gazda, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Naples, Florida.

Frank was born in Plymouth, a son of John and Aniela Lapa Gazda. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1947, Wilkes College and Pennsylvania College of Optometry. Frank was an optometrist for 56 years in Northeastern Pa., retiring in 2017.

He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force. Frank was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Frank was a former member of the St. Mary Nativity Men's Choir in Plymouth, past president of the Northeastern Optometric Society, the Pennsylvania and American Optometric Associations, an original staff member at the Low Vision Clinic of Allied Services for the Handicapped and a past president and proud member of the Plymouth Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Sophie Cornacchia and Stella Gazda; brother Ted Gazda; and niece Bonnie Cuccaro.

Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Stanek; children Michael, Michele, Alicia and Stephen Gazda and his wife, Paula; grandchildren, Samantha, Derek, Claire and Cora Gazda; and nephew John Cornacchia.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Interment is in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Aloysius Church, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or the Plymouth Kiwanis Club, c/o 70 Pace St., Larksville, PA 18704.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Frank's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.