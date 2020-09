Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Frank's life story with friends and family

Share Frank's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — Frank J. Marrone, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, died Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store